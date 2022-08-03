DNCC to launch smart parking for 500 vehicles in September

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 05:55 pm

Represenatational image. Picture: Collected
Represenatational image. Picture: Collected

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is going to introduce a "smart car parking" system for 500 vehicles in the city in September.

"In the first phase of digital parking on the streets, we will arrange digital parking for 500 vehicles from next month. Vehicles can be parked there using IoT technology," DNCC Mayor M Atiqul Islam said at the report announcement ceremony of "Smart Hat, Smart Bangladesh" at DNCC's head office at Gulshan-2 in the capital on Wednesday (3 August). 

The mayor informed that smart parking system will be first executed in Gulshan and Banani areas of the capital.

He also said that the parking areas will be operated on lease and fees will have to be paid for a fixed period. 

DNCC / smart parking

