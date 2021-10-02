DNCC to launch anti-mosquito drive from Oct 9

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 01:23 pm

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will carry out mosquito eradication drives in its areas from October 9.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, while addressing the media on at the capital's Uttara area on Saturday, said, "Anti-mosquito drives in the wards under our jurisdiction from October 9."

The mayor urged everyone to keep their residences and neighbourhoods clean to destroy the breeding grounds of different mosquito species – including Culex and Aedes.

Water reservoirs, drains, ponds, ditches, and canals will be thoroughly cleaned during the campaign, the mayor added.

