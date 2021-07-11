DNCC fines Tk2.5 lakh in anti-mosquito drives
Several mobile courts operated by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) fined Tk2.5 lakh during anti-mosquito drives in city corporation areas on Sunday.
Executive magistrates - Md Julkar Nayon, Md Shahriar Rahman, Abdullah Al Baki, Sajiya Afrin, Motakabbir Ahmed, Md Abed Ali operated the drives and filed 32 cases.
The courts also operated public awareness campaign against the Aedes mosquito breeding and asked residents to follow the health protocols to prevent transmission of Covid-19.