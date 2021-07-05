DNCC fines Tk20,000 during lockdown drives 

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has fined more than Tk20,000 in 35 cases filed for breaching lockdown restrictions throughout the day.

The mobile courts operated by the DNCC officials collected the amount during drives in the areas under its jurisdiction in the capital on the fifth day of strict lockdown.

According to a press release, the authorities during the drive urged everyone to follow health and safety guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic. They also distributed hand sanitizer and face masks to the people who came out of their homes for buying essentials or due to any emergency.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the ongoing nationwide strict lockdown till 14 July to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

The decision came at a time when the country reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths as 164 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.