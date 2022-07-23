DNCC demolishes police box blocking footpath on Mirpur road

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

DNCC demolishes police box blocking footpath on Mirpur road

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 12:53 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities on Saturday demolished an illegally constructed police box on the footpath adjacent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The demolition of the establishment was done in the presence of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

We have pulled down the police box that has been creating problems for pedestrian movement, confirmed Mayor Atiqul. 

"We won't allow any illegal establishment on the sidewalk, no matter who builds it," he told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Top News

Police Box / footpaths / DNCC / illegal establishments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

1h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

3h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

16h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group