DNCC demolishes police box blocking footpath on Mirpur road

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities on Saturday demolished an illegally constructed police box on the footpath adjacent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The demolition of the establishment was done in the presence of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

We have pulled down the police box that has been creating problems for pedestrian movement, confirmed Mayor Atiqul.

"We won't allow any illegal establishment on the sidewalk, no matter who builds it," he told The Business Standard.