DNCC anti-mosquito drive: 36 cases filed, Tk4.42 lakh fined

The mobile courts operated by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Thursday realised Tk4.42 lakh as fine and filed 36 cases during anti-mosquito drives in the capital.

According to a DNCC press release, 36 cases were filed and Tk4,42,300 was fined as Aedes mosquito breeding grounds were found by separate mobile courts.

Executive magistrates Md Julfikar Nayan, ASM Safiul Azam, Abdullah Al Baki, Saleha Binte Siraj, Md Masud Hossain, Sazia Afrin, Motakabbir Ahmed, Md Abed Ali and Md Ziaur Rahman operated the mobile courts.

Besides, an anti-mosquito awareness campaign was operated and city dwellers were urged to follow the health protocols, the PR said.

The government has taken initiative to operate special combing drives at the dengue patient's house and surrounding areas, alongside the regular anti-mosquito drives to contain the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.