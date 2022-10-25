DMP requests Dhaka commuters to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested commuters to avoid the route from Khilkhet through Uttara to Gazipur today (25 October), due to a long tailback.

DMP's Uttara Traffic Department issued an alert, saying that heavy rains induced by Cyclone Sitrang have caused waterlogging at different points in Gazipur on the Dhaka-Mymensingh road.

Due to the big potholes on the road and waterlogging, vehicle movement from Khilkhet through Uttara to Mohakhali has been seriously disrupted, it said.

In this situation, commuters are being requested to not use this route unless urgent, it added.