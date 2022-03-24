DMP issues traffic guidelines for Independence Day

On the occasion of the Independence Day, motor vehicle movement on way to Savar will be restricted Saturday (26 March).

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has issued a traffic guideline for city residents ahead of the Independence Day on 26 March.

DMP Commissioner issued the traffic guideline and said public and private transports have been asked to take detours when travelling from Dhaka to Savar, Aricha-Paturia to Dhaka, and Tangail to Dhaka between 4am and 7am on Saturday.

He said the detours are necessary to accommodate high volume of traffic in the area, as the president, prime minister, cabinet members, other important persons, political leaders, diplomats and different organisations will visit the Jatiya Sriti Shoudho to pay rich tributes to the martyrs.

As per DMP's instructions, vehicles will be restricted on the Gabtoli-Amin Bazar Bridge, and Savar-Nabinagar Road routes. The Dhaka Airport Road-Abdullahpur Crossing-Ashulia Road route may be used as an alternative.

Those who would travel from Aricha-Paturia to Dhaka through the Savar-Amin Bazar route should use the Nabinagar Bazar-Bypile-Ashulia route to enter Dhaka instead.

On the other hand, those who would travel to Dhaka from Tangail through Ashulia should use the Kaliakair-Gazipur crossing-Tongi route.

Furthermore, the prime minister, other ministers, military personnel, diplomats, and eminent freedom fighters are also set to pay a visit to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Saturday.