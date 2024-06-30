DMP issues traffic advisory for HSC examinees, guardians

Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic advisory for HSC examinees, guardians

The HSC exams, except for students in the Sylhet division, begins today (30 June)

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Photo: Collected
Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Photo: Collected

The Traffic Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a traffic advisory for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees and their guardians.

The HSC exams, except for students in the Sylhet division, will begin today (30 June).

In a Facebook post yesterday night, the Traffic Gulshan Division posted the following suggestions:

HSC exams begin tomorrow; here are the instructions students need to follow
  • Know the location of the exam centre the day before the exam starts and leave home with a clear idea of ​​the route to take from your home.
  • Examinees/guardians should leave home with sufficient time keeping in mind the road/highway reality/traffic pressure to reach the centre before the start of exams.
  • Leave home in time to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.
  • Keep in mind the time that could be wasted at railway crossings.
  • If examinees arriving at exam centre face traffic jams or any unwanted problem, they are requested to inform the coordinators of Traffic Gulshan Division (ADC Traffic South: 01320-044361, ADC Traffic North: 01320-044362). A Quick Response Team will be sent to take action.
  • Park the vehicles used by examinees/guardians at a safe place away from the exam centre and avoid parking near the centre.
  • If examinees and guardians stand on the road in front of the exam centre, the movement of vehicles is obstructed. As a result, other examinees may get delayed in reaching the centre. Therefore, examinees and guardians are requested not to stand at the main gate and on the road in front of the centre.
  • Avoid chatting in front of the exam centres.
  • All concerned are requested not to obstruct other vehicles by wrongly parking any vehicle on the main road.
  • Call toll free 999 for any emergency.

The exams for all divisions, except Sylhet, will start with the Bangla first paper on 30 June, as announced by the boards on 2 April. The written exams will conclude on 11 August, followed by practical exams.

For the Sylhet division only, the exams have been postponed by the government until 8 July due to flooding.

As many as 1,450,790 students from nine general education boards, the madrasah board, and the technical board, will participate in this year's HSC examinations.

These students will be spread across 2,275 centres in 9,463 educational institutions.

