DMP Commissioner Shafiqul to go on retirement on October 30

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam will go on retirement on 30 October.

A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Home Ministry's Public Security Division on Wednesday.

He will be on post-retirement leave (PRL) from 30 October this year to 29 October next year.

He will be entitled to retirement and post-retirement leave benefits as per government rules, it added.

The tenure of DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam was extended for another year in 2021.

On 13 September, 2019 he took responsibility as 34th Commissioner of DMP.

He began his career in 1989 as Assistant Superintendent of Police as the 8th Bangladesh Civil Service cadre (police).

Earlier he served as Additional Inspector General of Police in the Crime Investigation Bureau of Bangladesh Police.