DMP advises using alternative routes during Postogola Bridge maintenance work

To facilitate the ongoing maintenance on Buriganga Bridge-1 (Postogola Bridge), vehicular movements across the bridge will be restricted from 24 February to 8 March.

As a substitute, the Babubazar Bridge has been designated for transportation in the area since 24 February, leading to an increase in traffic congestion.

To alleviate this situation, it has been advised to use alternative routes on the following dates: 26 February, 1 March, 4 March, and 8 March.

KN Roy Niyati, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Media and Public Relations Department of DMP, said the use of alternative routes is recommended to mitigate the heavy traffic conditions arising from the utilisation of Babubazar Bridge.

The suggested alternative routes are as follows –

For light vehicles heading from Padma Bridge to Sylhet:  Narayanganj, and Chattogram: Shrinagar-Munsiganj-Muktarpur Bridge-3rd Shitalakkhya Bridge-Madonpur Road.

Those heading from Padma Bridge to Dhaka: Shrinagar-Dohar-Nawabganj-Keraniganj-Rohitpur, Abdullahpur-Konakhola Mor-Bosila Bridge-Mohammadpur Road.

For vehicles heading from Gabtoli to the southern region: Utilise Patuaria-Daulatdia Ferry Ghat.

For vehicles heading from the eastern/northeastern region to the southeastern/southwestern region: Opt for Chaddapur-Shariatpur Ferry Ghat.

