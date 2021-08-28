Diver dies while trying to rescue missing youth

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 04:06 pm

File Photo
File Photo

A member of a diving team has died while trying to rescue a missing youth in Dhepa river in Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday. 

The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 42, from Jamalpur. However, he had been living in his father-in-law's area in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur for several years.

The incident took place in Bhadrabazar area of ​​the upazila around 9 am.

According to the fire service and local sources, Sujan Deb Sharma, 22, went missing while performing puja in the river on Friday afternoon. When his relatives could not find him, They informed the fire service. 

A fire service divers' team went to the spot from Rangpur around 7:30 am. They tied a rope around their waists and dived into the river. 

Matin was trapped when his rope caught on to something under the water. 

His team members later rescued him and rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Manzil Haque, assistant director of the Dinajpur Fire Service, said, "Abdul Matin gave an emergency signal sometime after the dive. His teammates later rescued him and took him to hospital in critical condition. The doctor declared him dead."

 

