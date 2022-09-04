Netrakona BNP leaders and activists on the run in fear of getting arrested

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists in Netrakona have gone into hiding in fear of getting arrested over cases filed in connection with the 1 September clashes.

A case has been filed against 759 BNP leaders and activists in connection with two separate clashes between BNP and Awami League in Netrokona district headquarters and Madan upazila. 500 people were accused in the Netrakona Sadar incident and 259 people were accused in the Madan incident.

Netrokona Model Police Station SI Khandkar Al Mamun and Madan Police Station SI Debashish Dutt filed these two cases against the BNP leaders and activists.

Charges of obstructing government and police work were bought against the accused. In view of the case, most of the BNP leaders and activists of Netrakona Sadar and Madan are now in hiding. 18 people have been arrested so far.

During the celebration of BNP's founding anniversary on Thursday (1 September), BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police. The police had to fire large amounts of tear gas and rubber bullets to bring the clashes under control. Three policemen including District Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Mohammad Fakruzzaman Jewel and SI Khandaker Al Mamun of Netrokona Model Police Station and at least 20 BNP activists were injured in the clash.

In this incident, the police registered a case against 467 unidentified people in addition to the 33 BNP leaders and activists.

Abdullah Al Mamun Khan Roni, Vice President of District Jubo Dal, Sheikh Shamim, General Secretary of Atpara Duoz Union BNP and Titu Bhuiyan, Member Secretary of Atpara Upazila Chhatra Dal were arrested in that case on Saturday morning.

Besides, 13 other activists were arrested the day before.

On Wednesday (31 August) in Shahpur village of Madan's Changaon Union, when the local BNP and Awami League were going to hold counter programmes at the same time, there was a clash between the two sides.

In addition to three policemen, at least 20 leaders and workers of the two parties were injured. In this incident, police filed a case against upazila BNP general secretary Nurul Alam and 230 unknown people along with 29 people.

Jasim Uddin, former general secretary of Kaitail Union BNP, BNP leader Rehan Akand and Kausar Ahmed were arrested in that case.

Most of the BNP leaders and activists in Netrokona are now on the run due to the fear of getting arrested.