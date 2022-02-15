33 brick kilns closed in Khagrachhari

Districts

Didarul Alam Raju
15 February, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

33 brick kilns closed in Khagrachhari

The district administration shut down the brick kilns and raised red flags there

Didarul Alam Raju
15 February, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 09:55 am
Representational image. File Photo
Representational image. File Photo

 The High Court shut down thirty-three illegal brick kilns in Khagrachhari.

In the last four days, the district administration carried out raids in nine upazilas of Khagrachhari, declaring the brick kilns closed and raising red flags there.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Pratap Chandra Biswas said, "In response to a writ petition, the High Court has declared all brick kilns in Khagrachhari, Rangamati, and Bandarban illegal, giving directives to shut down the brickfields within seven days."

"As soon as we received the court order, we started operations to close down the brick kilns and 33 brick kilns in nine upazilas of the district have been shut down," he said.

Earlier, in mid-January, environmental organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed a writ petition with the High Court against illegal brick kilns in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).

Hearing the petition on 25 January, a virtual High Court bench gave directives to shut down all illegal brick kilns in Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Rangamati within seven days.

Environment and forest officials are taking the initiative positively. However, brick kiln owners and workers have opposed the initiative.

Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the Department of Environment, Chattogram, said, "The environment in the CHT was constantly facing disasters and the High Court's directive is a timely decision. Now the hills will get back their own environment, and nature will get its own balance."

Humayun Kabir, divisional forest officer of Khagrachhari, said, "Forest wood was burned indiscriminately in the brickfields and the protected forests of the CHT were becoming treeless day by day. Due to a manpower crisis and various other constraints, it was not possible for the forest department to take any effective action."

Closing down the brick kilns will play a vital role in preserving the protected forests of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, he hoped.

However, Md Mostafawho works for RPS Bricks in Kamalchhari of ​​Khagrachhari district headquarters, said, "Around 400 to 600 workers are employed at this brick kiln. Every brick kiln in the district has a similarly large number of workers. Working in the brick kiln, I manage my household expenses on a small income. The sudden closure of the brick kilns has left thousands of working families in great uncertainty."

ATM Rashed Uddin, proprietor of Imran Enterprise, a brick kiln in Maischhari of ​​Mahalchhari upazila, said, "If the court order was served before the start of the season, businessmen would not have made new investments. Most brick kiln owners will go bankrupt due to this closure in the middle of the season."

Local contractor KM Ismail Hossain said there is no alternative yet to bricks in Khagrachhari to carry out development work. There is no factory or entrepreneur making concrete blocks in this district.

Reprip Chakma, another contractor in the district, said closing the brick kilns without alternative arrangements is not a viable solution. As a result of the closure of the brick kilns, all development work in these three hill districts will be hampered.

Advocate Manzil Morshed, president of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, says "Brickfields are the main cause of environmental degradation in the mountains. Hopefully, the brick kiln owners will also realise this fact and set up concrete block factories leaving the brick business behind."

Akhter Hossain, a brick kiln trader and vice-chairman of Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila Parishad, said, "We are also considering investing in concrete block factories. However, closing the brick fields in a hurry is not an effective solution. Brick kiln owners need some time to restructure their businesses. Otherwise, brick kiln owners will never be able to recover from their losses." 

Bangladesh / Top News

Khagrachhari / Brick kilns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

50m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director