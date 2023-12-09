23 sacks of cash, ornaments collected at Pagla Mosque; counting underway

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 11:35 am

23 sacks of cash, ornaments collected at Pagla Mosque; counting underway

More than 150 students of Pagla mosque madrasah, several members of the mosque, bank staff, and policemen are involved in the counting

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 11:35 am
The counting of the cash found in the donation boxes at Kishoreganj&#039;s Pagla Mosque has now been underway since 7am on 9 December. Photo: TBS
The counting of the cash found in the donation boxes at Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque has now been underway since 7am on 9 December. Photo: TBS

The authorities on Saturday (9 December) have collected 23 sacks of cash and ornaments opening nine donation boxes at the Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj after 3 months and 20 days.

The process of counting the money found in the donation boxes started at 7:30am this morning.

The donation boxes were opened in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj Abul Kalam Azad, Superintendent of Kishoreganj Police Mohammad Russel Sheikh and Kishoreganj Additional District Magistrate Kazi Mahua Mantaz.

"After opening the boxes, they transferred the money and ornaments into sacks. Now counting is in process. Police will be involved in ensuring overall security until the safe delivery to the bank," said SP Kishoreganj Mohammad Russel Sheikh.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

More than 150 students of Pagla mosque madrasah, several members of the mosque, bank staff, and policemen are involved in the counting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and Mosque Committee President Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad said, "A mega project has been undertaken for the construction of the Pagla Mosque and Islamic Complex, which will accommodate around 50,000 Muslims to perform prayer simultaneously. Arrangements of separate prayer spaces for five thousand women have also been included." 

The initial estimated cost for this project is Tk115 crore, said the deputy commissioner.

Earlier on 19 August, Pagla Mosque collected a record amount of Tk5,78,9,325 in their donation boxes.
 

