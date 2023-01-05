Dissatisfaction brews in tea industry as workers now demand arrears

Bangladesh

Debashish Debu
05 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 11:04 pm

Related News

Dissatisfaction brews in tea industry as workers now demand arrears

Many workers have arrears of up to Tk30,000 accumulated over some 20 months

Debashish Debu
05 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 11:04 pm
Dissatisfaction brews in tea industry as workers now demand arrears

Tea workers have taken to the streets at a number of estates in Sylhet, demanding a payment of their arrears – causing another stir in the comparatively staid industry that faced a crippling labour agitation just four months ago.

On 3 January, tea workers staged a demonstration by blocking the Sylhet-Dhaka highway in Habiganj. Several other labour organisations are also now revving up for a bigger movement over dues stretching back some 20 months.

The owners have said they are yet to decide about the workers' demand.

There are around one lakh permanent and 35,000 temporary workers in the 166 tea gardens in the country.

The Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union has held several meetings with the plantation owners to demand payment of the workers' arrears, and letters have been sent to various departments, including the Prime Minister's Office, over the issue.

However, the arrears have not yet been paid, forcing the workers to begin a fresh movement.

Nirala Jharha, one of the workers of Imam Tea Estate behind the 3 January demo, said that if the tea estate authorities do not pay the dues promptly, they will go for a tougher programme.

The tea workers went on strike in August last year to demand a wage hike, resulting in the industry coming to a halt. After 11 days of strike, the workers' wages were raised by Tk50 following the intervention of the prime minister.

Raju Goala, president of Sylhet Valley Tea Workers' Union, said the tea workers had gone back to work as they were assured by the prime minister of their demand being accepted. But now they are feeling angry and unhappy because they have not received their dues.

"We submitted a memorandum to the labour department, the ministry and even the Prime Minister's Office in November last year. But there has been no solution so far," he told The Business Standard.

Another workers' leader, Sabuj Tanti, said many workers have arrears of up to Tk30,000.

Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Central Committee Nripen Pal said the owners are now arguing about the dues. They claim the wages were increased in a meeting with the prime minister, but the premier did not say anything about the arrears.

'If the arrears are not paid soon, we will launch a larger movement again,' Nripen Pal warned.

GM Shibli, chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association Sylhet chapter, told The Business Standard that the owners were paying wages as per instructions of the prime minister. "No decision has been taken regarding a payment of the dues."

Top News

Tea workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

12h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

13h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

14h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

2h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

4h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

5h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget