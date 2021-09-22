Disputed DGHS recruitment test cancelled over irregularity charges

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 12:24 pm

Disputed DGHS recruitment test cancelled over irregularity charges

Minister of Health and Family Welfare has cancelled the recruitment of medical technologists, technicians, and cardiographers on 2,839 posts on charges of irregularity.

A notification signed by Anjuman Ara, deputy secretary of the Health Services Division, on 20 September confirmed the matter and said the probe committee formed by the health division has found the allegations to be true following the irregularities reported in media.

It noted that all earlier recruitment activities should be cancelled due to the ambiguity found in the written examination papers and a new recruitment advertisement should be posted as soon as possible.

However, those who had applied before will be eligible to participate in the new recruitment test without a new application.

Later, the health minister gave instructions to recruit manpower under the three categories on the basis of the probe committee report.

The letter further said that Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has the authority to recruit 3rd class employees for DGHS. In this situation, it requested to take necessary steps to complete the recruitment process as per the instructions of the minister.

Reportedly, the recruitment notification for 2,839 posts of medical technologist, technician and cardiographer was issued on 29 June 2020. The written test was held in December last year, and the viva voce ended in March.

Following the allegations of irregularities and corruption made after the written examination ensued into forming a probe body on 13 April.

The recruitment eventually was cancelled based on the report of the committee.

 

