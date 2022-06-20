Discussion on the perspective of AI towards 4th IR in Bangladesh held 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 06:39 pm

A discussion session on "Perspective of AI towards Fourth Industrial Revolution (4th IR) in Bangladesh: Industry-Academia Collaboration" was held recently at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). 

Maj Gen Md Wahid-Uz-Zaman, commandant of MIST, graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads an ISPR press release. 

Along with MIST faculty members, managing directors, chief executive officers, project managers and other representatives from over 21 different organisations working with Artificial Intelligence (AI) attended the session.

Brigadier General Md Abdur Razzak, the head of the department of CSE, MIST and the director of the Centre for Advanced Computing Research, hosted the event.

 
 

ISPR

