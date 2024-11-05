Disappearance commission gets 16,000 complaints; discovers 8 secret detention centres

As of 31 October, more than 16,000 complaints have been filed with the inquiry commission on enforced disappearances, while the commission itself has found eight secret torture cells so far.

At a press briefing in the capital's Gulshan today (5 November), the commission's Chairman Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said they had scrutinised 400 complaints and interviewed 140 people.

He said in most cases, law enforcement agencies failed to produce the accused on time before courts following arrests.

"The previous government controlled each force and used their members for personal and party interests," he said.

Of the complaints against the forces, Justice Moyeenul said 172 were received against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 55 against the Detective Branch (DB), 37 against the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, 26 against the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), and 25 against Bangladesh Police.

The head of the commission also said they are looking to find those involved with the enforced disappearances, including locals and foreigners.

At the press conference, human rights activist and commission member Nur Khan Liton said they have received information about 200 people who have gone missing.

However, it was not certain how many of them were victims of enforced disappearances.

On the torture cells, he said eight run by the RAB were discovered in Dhaka.

"We found a cell manned by the RAB measuring only 3.5 by 4 feet. There was no source of light except for a small hole in the door, and no sanitation except for a small drain, where torture victims were forced to perform all basic tasks. People were kept in such cells for years," said Liton.

The inquiry commission, led by retired High Court judge Justice Moyeenul, was formed by the interim government on 27 August, to investigate cases of enforced disappearances that occurred between 6 January 2009 and 5 August 2024.

Last month, the government enhanced the commission's authority in line with the Commission of Inquiry Act of 1956, allowing it to possess judicial powers of a civil court, summon individuals, access any location, and seize relevant documents.

The commission can also direct the police to investigate any matter and if it uncovers any evidence of criminal offence, it can refer the case to the magistrate court for prosecution under the Penal Code.

