Digital inclusion can create a world of equal opportunities: Palak

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, has said creating a world of equal opportunities is possible by reducing inequality through digital inclusion.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the "Regional Consultation on Global Digital Compact" at a city hotel yesterday, he stressed the need for digital inclusion to build universal bridges in overcoming the digital divide.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen presided over the event, organised the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec).

Among others, Secretary of the ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, and Director General (UN & MEA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Faiyaz Murshid Kazi also spoke.

Palak highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in digital inclusion over the past decade.

"Through the Digital Service Delivery Centres, government services are now accessible at the village level, all consolidated under a single portal. This initiative has fostered the creation of a tech-savvy workforce and advanced women's empowerment. Consequently, government services have become more transparent, corruption-free, swift, and efficient," he elaborated.

The state minister further said they are now developing G-Brain, an artificial intelligence-based government service delivery system, aiming to replace traditional methods.

Palak emphasised that the government adheres to a whole-of-government approach. The ICT Division is actively collaborating with other ministries and divisions to share innovations and initiatives, enhancing overall government service delivery.

He also said, "Digital services have now reached remote areas of the country. Rural populations are benefiting from online services thanks to improved internet accessibility."

Addressing all Bimstec member states, the state minister urged for a whole-of-globe approach to provide smart services to citizens and achieve goals.