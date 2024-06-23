Digital inclusion can create a world of equal opportunities: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

Digital inclusion can create a world of equal opportunities: Palak

Addressing Bimstec member states, he urged for a whole-of-globe approach to provide smart services to citizens

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:28 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, has said creating a world of equal opportunities is possible by reducing inequality through digital inclusion.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the "Regional Consultation on Global Digital Compact" at a city hotel yesterday, he stressed the need for digital inclusion to build universal bridges in overcoming the digital divide. 

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen presided over the event, organised the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among others, Secretary of the ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, and Director General (UN & MEA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Faiyaz Murshid Kazi also spoke.

Palak highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in digital inclusion over the past decade.

"Through the Digital Service Delivery Centres, government services are now accessible at the village level, all consolidated under a single portal. This initiative has fostered the creation of a tech-savvy workforce and advanced women's empowerment. Consequently, government services have become more transparent, corruption-free, swift, and efficient," he elaborated.

The state minister further said they are now developing G-Brain, an artificial intelligence-based government service delivery system, aiming to replace traditional methods.

Palak emphasised that the government adheres to a whole-of-government approach. The ICT Division is actively collaborating with other ministries and divisions to share innovations and initiatives, enhancing overall government service delivery.

He also said, "Digital services have now reached remote areas of the country. Rural populations are benefiting from online services thanks to improved internet accessibility."

Addressing all Bimstec member states, the state minister urged for a whole-of-globe approach to provide smart services to citizens and achieve goals.

Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

2h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

6h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

25m | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

1h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

1h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

3h | Videos