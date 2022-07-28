Digital certificate, smart ID distribution to freedom fighters launched

The liberation war affairs ministry has started distribution of digital certificates and smart ID cards to the freedom fighters.

A total of 24,761 freedom fighters of 17 districts will get certificates and IDs in the first round.

"In the first round, freedom fighters from Kishoreganj, Gopalganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Narail, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, Jhenidah, Magura, Dhaka, Shariatpur, Meherpur and Narayanganj will get the cards," Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said while inaugurating the programme at the ministry on Thursday.

The digital certificates and smart ID cards will be given to all the freedom fighters of other districts in phases.

The freedom fighters who are alive will get digital ID cards and the families of those who have died digital certificate.

It will take another one and half months to complete printing the digital certificates and smart IDs of the rest of the freedom fighters of 47 districts, he added. The total number of freedom fighters who will get digital certificate in 47 districts is 46,803.

At the programme, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Khaza Miah said that the digital certificates and smart ID cards will be distributed through the relevant UNOs at district level and deputy commissioners' office in the metropolitan areas.

Both the digital certificate and smart ID card will have to be distributed by verifying the latest combined list of the freedom fighters on the ministry's website, he added.

The distribution of digital certificate and smart ID card will be stopped if the names are not in the list of the combined list on the website, Khaza Miah said.

The digital certificate and smart ID card will be given again upon inclusion of the names of the freedom fighters in the updated list, he added.

The secretary informed the programme that if any digital certificate and smart ID of any freedom fighter is missed from being printed despite their names on the list, the UNO will send their MIS number along with the list to the secretary of the liberation war affairs ministry. After that they will get the certificate and smart ID.

If there is any pending hearing against any of the freedom fighter at the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council, his smart ID card distribution will remain suspended.