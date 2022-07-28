Digital certificate, smart ID distribution to freedom fighters launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Digital certificate, smart ID distribution to freedom fighters launched

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:34 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The liberation war affairs ministry has started distribution of digital certificates and smart ID cards to the freedom fighters.

A total of 24,761 freedom fighters of 17 districts will get certificates and IDs in the first round.

"In the first round, freedom fighters from Kishoreganj, Gopalganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Narail, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, Jhenidah, Magura, Dhaka, Shariatpur, Meherpur and Narayanganj will get the cards," Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said while inaugurating the programme at the ministry on Thursday. 

The digital certificates and smart ID cards will be given to all the freedom fighters of other districts in phases.

The freedom fighters who are alive will get digital ID cards and the families of those who have died digital certificate.  

It will take another one and half months to complete printing the digital certificates and smart IDs of the rest of the freedom fighters of 47 districts, he added. The total number of freedom fighters who will get digital certificate in 47 districts is 46,803.

At the programme, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Khaza Miah said that the digital certificates and smart ID cards will be distributed through the relevant UNOs at district level and deputy commissioners' office in the metropolitan areas.

Both the digital certificate and smart ID card will have to be distributed by verifying the latest combined list of the freedom fighters on the ministry's website, he added. 

The distribution of digital certificate and smart ID card will be stopped if the names are not in the list of the combined list on the website, Khaza Miah said.  

The digital certificate and smart ID card will be given again upon inclusion of the names of the freedom fighters in the updated list, he added.

The secretary informed the programme that if any digital certificate and smart ID of any freedom fighter is missed from being printed despite their names on the list, the UNO will send their MIS number along with the list to the secretary of the liberation war affairs ministry. After that they will get the certificate and smart ID. 

If there is any pending hearing against any of the freedom fighter at the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council, his smart ID card distribution will remain suspended.

Top News

freedom fighters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

14h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

15h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

People crowd at IPS, UPS and polar panel shops

People crowd at IPS, UPS and polar panel shops

3h | Videos
Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

3h | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

8h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons