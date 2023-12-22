Digital budgeting revolution boosts transparency, child health in unions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 10:55 pm
22 December, 2023

Kulia Union Parishad in Debhata upazila of Satkhira is leading a digital budgeting revolution, with a primary focus on child health and nutrition.

This innovative method allows for greater transparency, enabling citizens to monitor the allocation's expenditure through a dedicated software.

Kulia Union Parishad's unique work style has now become a model for progress, extending beyond its borders. Five unions in Debhata upazila, as well as 40 unions in Barishal, Khulna, and Patuakhali, have now adopted the same digital budgeting methodology.

Hafiz Mohammad Ruhul Amin, a resident, lauded the digital transition, saying, "Now that it is digital, it is seen through the software sitting at home how much money is being spent in which sector and how." This shift ensures heightened transparency and accountability within the Union Parishad.

The "Right to Grow" project, funded by the Dutch government and implemented by the World Vision Bangladesh since 2021, is driving this transformation. The organisation has introduced a software called Budget Monitoring and Expenditure Tracking (BMT), enabling union parishads to prepare digital budgets and monitor their implementation.

Kulia Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Asadul Haque highlighted the inclusive nature of the budgeting process, saying, "We finalise the budget through an open discussion with people of all levels of the area." The digital platform allows residents to monitor budget allocations and expenditures across various sectors, ensuring efficient utilisation of funds.

Mohammad Faruk Hossain, the Union Parishad's secretary, expressed relief at the transition to digital budgeting, saying, "Now we can create budget documents in a digital way through software. This has made our work much easier."

Prioritising child health, nutrition

In the 40 unions adopting this approach, a separate allocation is dedicated to improving the health, nutrition, and sanitation standards of children through local health centres.

Residents actively participate in shaping these allocations through Citizen Voices and Action groups. Suchandrabati Mandal, a Citizen Voices and Action group member, explained, "Through these meetings, we strongly present the words about allocating the budget for child development in front of the representatives so that they pay attention to this issue."

Following initial discussions on budget allocation, Citizen Voices and Action organises discussions and dialogues with the union parishad's development coordination committee and standing committee. A draft budget is prepared based on the demands and needs of the people, with a focus on education, health, nutrition, water, and sanitation.

The budget is then finalised through an open budget meeting involving various stakeholders and the public, under the leadership of the union parishad chairman.

Kulia Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Asadul Haque expressed their commitment to child health, saying, "We try to keep allocation keeping in mind the health care, proper nutrition, and sanitation of our children. This year, Tk4 lakh has been allocated, which we are working to increase gradually."

