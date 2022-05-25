DIFE official arrested for taking bribes

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Md Mustafizur Rahman, deputy inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with Tk80,000 of bribe money.

A team of ACC arrested him from Dinajpur after conducting a sting operation on Wednesday (25 May), confirmed the Public Relations wing of ACC.

According to the ACC, a team supervised by Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, deputy director of the ACC's Dinajpur office, and led by Deputy Director Md Ahsanul Kabir Palash conducted the sting operation.

Through the hotline 106 the ACC got information that Mustafizur Rahman had demanded bribe for renewing the license of Eshan Agro and Food located in Ambari, Hazratpur, Chirirbandar in Dinajpur.

Following this claim, ACC conducted an operation and caught him red-handed along with Tk80,000 of bribe money.