Dhaka's temperature drops by 1.6° in 24 hours

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 01:20 pm

Photo: Vincent Chang
Photo: Vincent Chang

Dhaka's lowest temperature was 12.5°C on Thursday morning, dropping by 1.6°C from the previous day's lowest temperature of 14.1°C.

The met office also informed that the mild cold wave that is sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts may continue.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degree Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degree Celsius, a severe cold wave.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Jashore in 24 hours till 6am Thursday. The highest temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy skies over the country.

Besides, night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning and it may continue till noon at places.

The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining Western part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over south Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

