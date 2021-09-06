Dhaka’s rail link with north-western districts restored after 4-hr disruption 

Train communication of Dhaka with Dinajpur, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sirajganj districts, suspended on Monday morning due to engine failure of an oil-carrying train at Ullapara in Sirajganj, was restored after four hours disruption.

The freight train carrying oil, which left Dinajpur on Monday morning, broke down upon reaching the Mohanpur railway station in Ullapara upazila and went out of function around 5am.

Rafiqul Islam, station master of Ullapara Railway Station, said that the train 'NG DC Block Dhaka' was heading towards Chattogram.

"The driver failed to start the engine despite several attempts to do so after the engine became dysfunctional near the outer signal at Mohanpur station."

"Due to this, train communication between Dhaka and the region got suspended," he added.

Station Master Rafiqul further said that a light engine was brought from Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station by which the oil-laden train was salvaged around 9am.

