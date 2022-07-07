Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 09:41 pm

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%

The new tariff will be effective from 1 September

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 09:41 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has raised the price of water by 5%.

The decision was taken at the board meeting of Dhaka Wasa on Thursday (7 July).

Dip Azad, member of Dhaka Wasa board, told The Business Standard that the new tariff will be effective from 1 September.

"According to the law, Wasa can raise water tariffs by 5% every year to adjust with inflation and Wasa hiked the price as per the law," he said.

The Dhaka Wasa fixed Tk15.94 for each unit (1,000 litres) of water for residential users. 

The existing rate is Tk15.18. It increased the commercial rate to Tk44.20 from the existing Tk42.

Dhaka Wasa

