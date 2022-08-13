Dhaka warehouse blast: Death toll rises to 8

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 12:42 pm

The death toll from the Rajabari scrap godown explosion rose to eight, with another injured succumbing at a city hospital on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahin Mia, 25.

Shahin, who sustained 40% burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10pm, said Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

Earlier, Shafiqul, 32, who sustained 80% burns, died at the hospital on 9 August.

Al-Amin, 30, another victim, who suffered 70% burns, died in the small hours of 9 August.

On 8 August, Masum Ali, 35, son of Rahad Ali, who received 80% burns, succumbed to his injuries around 7:35pm at the hospital, Bacchu Mia said.

Earlier, on the same day, around 1:30am, Mizan, who suffered 95% burns, succumbed to his injuries.

On 7 August, three injured -- Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60 -- died at the same hospital.

Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred around 11:45am on 6 August in the warehouse, said Turag police station OC Mehedi Hasan.

