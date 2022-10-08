Dhaka urges Washington to conclude extradition treaty

Dhaka has urged Washington to finalize the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and the USA as early as possible to ease the process of deportation of Bangabandhu's convicted killer Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh.



The appeal was made during a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam and his US counterpart Deputy Secretary Wendy R Sherman at the state department in Washington DC on Friday, according to a message received here today.



During the meeting, Bangladesh's junior minister urged the US government to expedite the deportation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's convicted and self declared killer Rashed Chowdhury.



He said the issue of deporting killer Chowdhury is critically important to the people of Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself for ensuring rule of law in the country.



Referring to the US sanctions on the RAB and its senior officials, the state minister urged the US government to withdraw the sanctions as soon as possible.



Alam thanked the US government for extending tremendous support to Bangladesh by delivering nearly 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to fight the pandemic.



He also expressed his sincere appreciation for the US humanitarian support to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and the Washington's efforts to ensure repatriation of forcefully displaced people to Myanmar.

He sought the US support at the WTO on LDC related matters so that countries like Bangladesh could attain a smooth and sustainable LDC graduation.



Alam expressed his government's willingness to work more closely with the US on the issue of climate change and migration.



In this regard, he drew the US attention for an action-oriented discussion on the issue of loss and damage in the upcoming COP-27.



The Deputy Secretary expressed deep condolences for the three Bangladeshi peacekeepers, who lost their lives in the Central African Republic recently. She lauded Bangladesh's contribution in global peacekeeping.

Sherman reiterated on continued collaboration with Bangladesh in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.



She also appreciated Bangladesh's high COVID-19 vaccination rate and measures undertaken by the government to fight and contain the pandemic.



The deputy secretary appreciated Bangladesh's leadership role in climate change and encouraged Bangladesh to join the Global Methane Pledge prior to COP27.



Noting the progress made in the labour sector in Bangladesh, Sherman stressed upon strengthening cooperation between the two countries to increase bilateral trade.



The war in Ukraine, the issue of food and energy security and the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh were also discussed at the meeting.



Later on the day, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the US President and incoming Senior Director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council, paid a courtesy call on the State Minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C.



The issues including Bangladesh-US cooperation on counterterrorism, RAB sanctions, Rohingya repatriation, Ukraine war and return of killer Rashed Chowdhury were discussed at the meeting.