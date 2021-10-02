Dhaka University’s ‘Kha’ unit admission test held

The admission test of Dhaka University's (DU) "Kha" unit for the 2020-21 academic session was held on Saturday in all eight divisions of the country.

A total of 47,639 applicants participated in the test against the 2,378 available seats.

This year, the DU entry tests are being held outside Dhaka as well as at the university premises for the first time considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strict hygiene rules were maintained at all the venues of the divisional cities.

DU VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC (administration) Professor Dr Samad, Pro-VC (administration) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal visited the different exam centers in Dhaka.

The entry test of DU "Ka" unit was held on Friday peacefully in all eight divisions.