Dhaka University VC resigns

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 03:53 pm

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal. Photo: Collected
Prof ASM Maksud Kamal. Photo: Collected

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University (DU), has resigned from his position today. 

He told the media about his resignation and submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Education. 

