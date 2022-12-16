Dhaka University celebrates Victory Day 2022

Dhaka University (DU) has celebrated Victory Day 2022 with due diligence.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman laid floral wreaths at National Martyrs' Monument, Savar, reads a press release.

Photo: DU Public Relations

At this time, the university's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, along with teachers, students, officers and employees were present.

They also laid floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on Friday (16 December).