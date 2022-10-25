Dhaka-Sylhet rail link snapped

The rail link between Dhaka and Sylhet was suspended after trees fell on the railway line in Lawachara National Park on Tuesday (25 October).

Due to the suspension, the Dhaka to Sylhet bound Kalni Express and Chattogram to Sylhet bound Paharika Express were stranded at Satgaon and Srimangal railway stations, respectively.

"Rail communication has been stopped after trees fell over the rail line," said Abdul Aziz, assistant station master of Srimangal Railway Station.

"We are working to resume railway communication by removing the trees," he assured.