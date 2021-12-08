Dhaka South to start digging out the old Buriganga channel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:51 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation
Dhaka South City Corporation

Excavation of the old Buriganga channel path will start from February next year, says mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

He said this on Wednesday while inspecting a possible site for construction of a bridge over the ancient channel of Buriganga in the Loharpool area, close to the Kamrangirchar embankment in the capital.

The mayor said a central commercial zone will be set up in Kamrangirchar and two bridges will be made to facilitate communication with the zone.

"We have already freed up a portion of the old Buriganga channel and will start to liberate the rest of the land filled encroachments with the help of the Dhaka district administration starting next week," the mayor added.

Highlighting some of the future initiatives, the mayor said the road next to the embankment will be made into a six-lane road and a four-lane expressway.

Chief engineers of the city corporation and urban planning experts were also part of the inspection team.

