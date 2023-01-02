Dhaka South sacks three staff for alleged corruption

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 08:47 pm

Three separate office orders were issued on Monday notifying the development

The Dhaka South City Corporation has terminated an officer and two other employees for their alleged involvement in irregularities and corruption.

The sacked staff are Md Rabiul Karim Khan, deputy tax officer of Dhaka South (Region-1); Ruhul Alam, storekeeper of Dhaka Metropolitan Children's Hospital; and Mohammad Ramzan Ali, rent assistant of region-4, according to three separate office orders signed by Dhaka South Secretary Akramuzzaman on Monday.

According to the official notifications, Rabiul Karim Khan has been accused of taking financial benefits from city dwellers by promising them reduced municipal taxes for buildings and other establishments, along with other irregularities and corruption.

"Due to his wrongdoings, the image and reputation of Dhaka South have been tarnished. He has been removed from service in public interest and to protect the interests of Dhaka South, as per the Dhaka South City Corporation Employees Employment Rules," read the office order.

Storekeeper Ruhul Alam has been accused of numerous irregularities and corruption, including personally investing money in Dhaka South's tenders.

Rent Assistant Ramzan Ali has been accused of bribery, supplying confidential and important information about the office to outsiders, unethically helping contractors secure tenders and receiving unethical financial benefits from people.

The orders mentioned that the sacked employees will get their 90-day salaries while leaving the office.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)

