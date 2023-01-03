Dhaka South to implement health insurance programme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:10 pm

Related News

Dhaka South to implement health insurance programme

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Dhaka South to implement health insurance programme

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapash said that the Syastha Surokkha Karmashuchi (SSK) of the Health Economics Unit under health ministry will be implemented in Dhaka South which will set  an example in the world to ensure health care services for the poor.

He said this on Monday at a workshop on implementing SSK in Dhaka South City Corporation area at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban in the capital.

Mayor Tapash called for a new list keeping in mind the main objective of the programme.

He said, "You have prepared a list of 2.5 lakh people with the aim of starting a health insurance programme at Mugda Medical College and Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital under Dhaka South City Corporation. You may have prepared this list through outsourcing".

He added: But I think the prepared list has not been done according to the main objective of the programme . So to include the real poor people in the list, please involve our councilors in this work as public representatives. The work will be done by your people but with the involvement of councilors. Also get the real poor population data from the National Census data. Only then will the programme succeed in its true purpose.

Mayor Tapash said, "This SSK is a flagship programme. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created example by distributing books to all students on the first day of the year. I hope this health insurance programme will also set such an example in the whole world".

Referring to Bangladesh as the second country to launch such a health programme in the world, Dhaka South Mayor said, "As far as I know, this programme does not exist in any other country in the world except for the United Kingdom. In the UK, people of any age can get this health care under the United National Health Service. Nowhere in the developed world, starting from the United States, people are universally covered under health care."

Top News

Mayor Taposh / Dhaka South

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

8h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

12h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

11m | TBS Stories
Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

1h | TBS Entertainment
Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

3h | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night