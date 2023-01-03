Dhaka South to implement health insurance programme

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapash said that the Syastha Surokkha Karmashuchi (SSK) of the Health Economics Unit under health ministry will be implemented in Dhaka South which will set an example in the world to ensure health care services for the poor.

He said this on Monday at a workshop on implementing SSK in Dhaka South City Corporation area at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban in the capital.

Mayor Tapash called for a new list keeping in mind the main objective of the programme.

He said, "You have prepared a list of 2.5 lakh people with the aim of starting a health insurance programme at Mugda Medical College and Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital under Dhaka South City Corporation. You may have prepared this list through outsourcing".

He added: But I think the prepared list has not been done according to the main objective of the programme . So to include the real poor people in the list, please involve our councilors in this work as public representatives. The work will be done by your people but with the involvement of councilors. Also get the real poor population data from the National Census data. Only then will the programme succeed in its true purpose.

Mayor Tapash said, "This SSK is a flagship programme. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created example by distributing books to all students on the first day of the year. I hope this health insurance programme will also set such an example in the whole world".

Referring to Bangladesh as the second country to launch such a health programme in the world, Dhaka South Mayor said, "As far as I know, this programme does not exist in any other country in the world except for the United Kingdom. In the UK, people of any age can get this health care under the United National Health Service. Nowhere in the developed world, starting from the United States, people are universally covered under health care."