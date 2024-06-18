Dhaka South fines 7 unauthorised rawhide traders Tk27,000

Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam imposed fines during a drive in the Mirpur Road area of ​​the capital today (18 June). Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka South City Corporation has fined seven unauthorised rawhide traders a total of Tk 27,000.

The fines were imposed following reports of public inconvenience caused by trucks and vans parked on the roads and unauthorised transactions of rawhides in Dhaka's Science Lab and Joy Kali Temple areas today (18 June), the corporation said in a press release.

Mohammad Shofiqul Islam, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of zone-1, issued fines amounting to Tk21,000 across five cases in an operation in the Mirpur Road area near Science Lab and Labaid Hospital.

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Sakawat Hossain Sarker imposed fines near the Joy Kali Temple of the capital today (18 June). Photo: Courtesy

In a separate operation, Mohammad Sakawat Hossain Sarker, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of zone-5, fined two traders a total of Tk6,000 for similar offences near the Joy Kali Temple.