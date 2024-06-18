Dhaka South fines 7 unauthorised rawhide traders Tk27,000

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 06:36 pm

Related News

Dhaka South fines 7 unauthorised rawhide traders Tk27,000

The fines were imposed following reports of public inconvenience caused by trucks and vans parked on the roads and unauthorised transactions of rawhides in Dhaka’s Science Lab and Joy Kali Temple areas today (18 June).

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 06:36 pm
Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam imposed fines during a drive in the Mirpur Road area of ​​the capital today (18 June). Photo: Courtesy
Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam imposed fines during a drive in the Mirpur Road area of ​​the capital today (18 June). Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka South City Corporation has fined seven unauthorised rawhide traders a total of Tk 27,000.

The fines were imposed following reports of public inconvenience caused by trucks and vans parked on the roads and unauthorised transactions of rawhides in Dhaka's Science Lab and Joy Kali Temple areas today (18 June), the corporation said in a press release.

Mohammad Shofiqul Islam, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of zone-1, issued fines amounting to Tk21,000 across five cases in an operation in the Mirpur Road area near Science Lab and Labaid Hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Sakawat Hossain Sarker imposed fines near the Joy Kali Temple of the capital today (18 June). Photo: Courtesy
Executive Magistrate Mohammad Sakawat Hossain Sarker imposed fines near the Joy Kali Temple of the capital today (18 June). Photo: Courtesy

In a separate operation, Mohammad Sakawat Hossain Sarker, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of zone-5, fined two traders a total of Tk6,000 for similar offences near the Joy Kali Temple.

Top News

Dhaka South City Corporation / Dhaka South / Rawhide / fined

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

29m | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

3h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

1d | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

22h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

1d | Videos