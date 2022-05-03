Dhaka sees rainfall on Eid morning

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 10:26 am

Dhaka sees rainfall on Eid morning

Following the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers today, Dhaka saw splashes of rainfall.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that there will be more rain throughout the day.

On Tuesday, the Met Department said that they had earlier predicted that there would be rain across the country on Eid day.

The Met office also said that rainfall is likely across the country. It will rain in Khulna, Barisal, Cumilla and Noakhali after 12pm.

However, it has been raining in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogra, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon since morning.

Along with rain, there will be thunderstorms with wind. There will be light to moderate rain somewhere and heavy rain somewhere, added the Met department forecast.

Meanwhile, 38 mm rainfall has been recorded in Naogaon, 2 mm in Tentulia and 3 mm in Rajarhat since morning. In all, about 84 mm of rainfall has been recorded in these four places.

