Dhaka sees 'hottest day in 58 years'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 08:51 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Dhaka on Saturday survived the hottest day since 1965, making life miserable for over two crore city people.

The mercury levels soured to 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka city today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department's meteorological assistant Md Farman Ali told the media.

According to BMD meteorologist Bazlur Rashid, this is the highest temperature being recorded in Dhaka since 1965.

Meanwhile Chuadanga registered the nation's highest temperature at 42.2 degrees Celsius, Farman added.

The capital experienced a temperature as high as 42 degrees Celsius in 1965, he added.

Friday's high in the nation's capital was 40.2 degrees Celsius, which was the same as that recorded exactly nine years ago on 14 April, 2014.

