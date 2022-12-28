Dhaka residents ecstatic as Metro begins journey

If all Dhaka dwellers, 22.50 million people, use the Metro Rail services, savings will be as high as Tk73,575 million or Tk70,357.5 crore. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka residents, especially those living in areas along the metro rail route, were ecstatic as the first ever elevated metro rail of the country started its journey yesterday.

They all are relieved that the travel time from Uttara to Agargaon has reduced significantly and also that the construction work, which has been causing severe traffic congestion for some five-six years, is finally over.

Residents of Mirpur area, however, are a little upset that they will have to wait another three months to actually reap the benefits of the metro rail.

Business-owners in Mirpur area said the metro will greatly benefit them as transportation to the area would become very easy – but only after all the stations of the MRT-6 route are opened.

People living in Diabari, Uttara area are excited as they will save at least 3 hours every day from their travel hours.

Nabil Hasan, a resident of Uttara, who was present at the venue during the inauguration, said those who work in Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Kawran Bazar or any other area in this area, it takes 3-4 hours every day due to traffic jams.

"Metro rail will save me from that suffering. At least I can reach Agargaon in 10 minutes. It's a big deal," he said.

Another local Arafat Sani said, the metro rail will lead to the development of the Diabari area.

"A source of income will be created for many," he said.

Sanwar Hossain from Shyamoli said, "I witnessed the inauguration of Metrorail. I can not explain the feeling of joy."

However, many could not enter the venue due to security reasons.

Rafiqul Islam from Farmgate said that the launch of Metrorail is a major milestone for the country.

"It was history. I came to be a part of it. But we were not allowed to go near the venue or the station by the security forces," he expressed dissatisfaction.

A person in charge of security in this matter said that for those who did not have passes, arrangements were made at the very back of the main venue. There was also a separate gate for them.

"We have allowed entry from there since morning. But their entry was blocked an hour before the arrival of the Prime Minister. After that, we did not allow those who came without a card to enter for the sake of security," he explained.

People living in Mirpur in particular are unhappy as the service is beginning with no stoppages between Uttara's Diabari to Agargaon.

For the past few years, the Mirpur area has been facing various problems including traffic congestion, waterlogging, air pollution due to the metro rail work. While the suffering of this area has ended with the inauguration of Metrorail on Wednesday, they will not be able to take the benefit of it.

Although the metro rail was launched for the public from Thursday, Mirpur residents will be able to board it from 26 March 2023. For now, the metro rail will run from Uttara to Agargaon with no stoppages in between.

Mirpur-11 resident Md Alim said, "I had a fast food shop in Mirpur-11. Six months after the Metro rail work began, I had to close the shop. Due to extreme traffic congestion and dust, people do not come here. Hundreds of shops, hotels and businesses have been closed in Mirpur due to Metro rail construction work for 5-6 years."

Even many residents of this area left their homes due to excessive dust at that time. Many, whose house rent was their only source of income, had to go through tough times, he added.

He also said that despite the completion of the metro rail work, Mirpur has not yet returned to its previous condition.

"With the inauguration of Metrorail today, we are hopeful that the demand in this area will increase now. But it would have been better if the Metro rail made stoppages at all the stations," he said.

Raju Ahmed, a resident of Mirpur-12, said that the people of Mirpur area are the most affected by the metro rail work. But from the beginning the train will not stop at the stations there.

"We are glad it is running but we would have been even happier if it stopped at all stations. The government deprived us," he said.

Halima Begum, a resident of Mirpur Kazipara, who works in a private company in Uttara, said due to the work of the Metrorail, they faced extreme suffering in the last few years.

"I was hoping that if it opens on the 28th, the suffering of going to the office will be reduced but I will have to travel by bus anyway," she said.

Abul Hashem, a fast food shopkeeper near the Shewrapara station of the Metrorail, said that the business condition was very bad due to the destruction of pavements and roads during the construction of the Metrorail station.

"Now it is fixed, we are very happy but we will not get the desired business as the station is not yet operational," he expressed his frustration.