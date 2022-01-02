Dhaka requests Washington to withdraw sanctions on RAB, its officials

Bangladesh has sent a letter to the United States (US) government requesting to withdraw its sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some of its officials, said foreign ministry sources.

According to ministry sources, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greeting him on the new year. In the letter, Dr Momen praised RAB's role in curbing terrorism and militancy in the country, and requested the US authorities to lift the sanctions imposed.

While speaking to reporters in Sylhet on Sunday (2 January), Dr Momen talked about the letter recently sent to Blinken.

"We have cordial relations between our countries for 50 years. We have scopes for dialogue over the matter," Momen said he wrote in the letter.

"RAB is a credible organisation. Because of RAB, criminal activities in the country have decreased, so have drug-related cases and human trafficking, which also fall in line with the US' goal. Hence we are surprised by the move. We think there is scope for reexamination against the allegations," he added.

When asked if there have been any response from the US in reply to the letter, the foreign minister said that currently the US is observing the Christmas holidays, and a response is expected after it.

The United States on 10 December imposed a sanction on RAB and seven of its present and former top officials for "human rights abuse and repression." The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 15 individuals and 10 entities from North Korea, Myanmar, China and Bangladesh.

In addition, the US State Department has barred Benazir Ahmed, current Inspector General of the Bangladesh Police and former head of RAB, and Miftah Uddin Ahmed, Lieutenant Colonel and former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7, from travelling to the US.

Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

Earlier on 11 Decemeber, Dr Momen said it will depend on the US whether there will be any impact on Dhaka-Washington relations following the sanctions on RAB and individuals.

"I don't think so but it depends on the US," he told reporters when asked about any possible impact on the relations with the US following this development.

Dr Momen said there are instances of attacks on those countries and governments which have been doing well in terms of development and people's welfare.

He also had said that government efforts and discussions were underway to resolve the issue with the United States over the sanctions. Earlier, US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller was summoned by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to convey Dhaka's discontent over the designated sanctions.