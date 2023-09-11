Dhaka, Paris sign two instruments

Two instruments were signed and exchanged in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Karobi Hall at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on 11 September 2023. Photo: PMO

Dhaka and Paris today signed two instruments regarding Bangabandhu-2 Satellite and improvement of urban infrastructure in Bangladesh.

The instruments were signed and exchanged in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Karobi Hall at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

The instruments are - Credit Facility Agreement between Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh and the France Development Agency (AFD), France on "Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure Program" and Letter of Intent (LOI) on Cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) and Airbus Defence and Space SAS, France related to Bangabandhu-2 Earth Observation Satellite System.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday opened talks aimed at taking the bilateral relations to a strategic engagement.

The two leaders joined the delegation-level talks at the Chameli Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.

Macron, the first French president to visit Bangladesh in 33 years, arrived here in Dhaka on Sunday evening from India after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. The French leader is scheduled to leave Dhaka at 2pm today (on Monday).