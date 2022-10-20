Dhaka North wins C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards

The country's first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara's Diabari to Pallabi. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has won the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards 2022 under the category of "Building Climate Resilience".

The metropolitan area of Guadalajara also won the award in the same category alongside Dhaka North.

A total of ten cities under five categories were recognised in the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards for their city leadership in urban climate action.

The C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards recognise the best policies, projects or programmes led by mayors that are effectively addressing the climate crisis. This year's C-40 summit is being held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina and DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam received the award on 20 October (Argentina time 19 October), 2022.

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam said: "Dhaka North is proud and encouraged to be recognised for the bold action it is taking against climate change. Dhaka is on the front-line of climate change and we at Dhaka North are working to find nature-based solutions to tackle this crisis.

"I believe creating physical infrastructure like parks, playgrounds and green spaces will help our future generations to have an improved wellbeing infrastructure. Action against climate change is required now; C40 Cities encourages us to take such bold steps."

Dhaka North City Corporation is continuing its green space expansion programme to create a greener, more inclusive and livable city.

Construction of 18 parks, four playgrounds, construction of 50 new public toilets and development of 23 existing public toilets, development of 2 cemeteries and development of an animal slaughterhouse under the modernisation, development and greening of open spaces project contributed to this award.