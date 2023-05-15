Dhaka North will create more pedestrian-friendly streets: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said the corporation will create more pedestrian-friendly streets and provide better infrastructure for public transportation and cycling.

"We have to move forward to ensuring sustainable modes of transportation, such as cycling, walking, and public transportation to reduce congestion, emissions, and crushes on our roads. I want to appeal to all citizens to join us in this effort to rethink mobility," he said in a statement issued today on the occasion of the 7th United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

He said Dhaka North City Corporation is committed to promote road safety and creating a more efficient and sustainable travel system for our city.

Mentioning that this year's theme highlights the need to rethink mobility, Atiq said, "Bangladesh is economically raising, so mobility increases in the daily life. Road crash that causes to injury and death stops mobility of the affected person and family, impacts productivity and economy. Evidence suggests that those die in road, most of them are children and young adults those can contribute more in the nation."

He added, "We cannot achieve this alone and we need the support and cooperation of all citizens to create a more sustainable and safe transportation system."

He urged all citizens to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and seat belts and avoid reckless driving, respecting the rights of pedestrians and cyclists, and reducing speed in urban areas.