Dhaka north moves to demarcate canals 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:12 pm

Related News

Dhaka north moves to demarcate canals 

Setting up demarcation pillars, all illegal establishments will be demolished, says LGRD Minister Tajul Islam 

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:12 pm
Dhaka north moves to demarcate canals 

Demarcating the boundaries of 29 canals and a retention pond in Dhaka north has started with the aim to recover the water bodies from grabbers and address water logging in the city areas.

The Tk27 crore project is expected to be completed within a year, according to Dhaka North City Corporation. 

Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam, and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the work in the city's Kalyanpur on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Army's 14 Independent Engineer Brigade is implementing the project, "Boundary demarcation of 29 canals and Gabtali Retention Pond under Dhaka North City Corporation, and the construction of pillars."

The key work of the project will be the demarcation of canal boundaries, the construction of boundary demarcation pillars for the canals and the retention pond, identifying establishments impeding the flow of canal water, measuring canal water pollution, and identifying places and sources of pollution.  

At the programme, Minister Tajul Islam said work on the retention pond in Kalyanpur has not been done in a long time, and 170 of the 173 acre space have already been occupied by land grabbers. A water body like this is a must for Dhaka to rid the city of water logging and make it environment-friendly. 

After setting up demarcation pillars, all illegal establishments on canals will also be demolished, he warned. 

Admitting that they have had many failures in the past, the minister sought people's cooperation to tackle the challenges they face in demarcating canal boundaries, as it is not possible to do something for people's welfare without their cooperation.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "We are facing many obstacles in recovering canals so we have started setting up demarcation pillars. There is no alternative to restoring the flow of water in the canals to prevent water logging in the city."

Admitting that huge challenges have to be faced in doing this task, the mayor said, "We are ready to address the challenges. In setting the canal boundaries, pillars can be built on shops and yards of many people. Everybody should please understand that pillars will be set up where the canals have their boundaries."  

Mayor Atiqul urged all to remove their establishments if they are within the boundaries of canals.

Bangladesh Army's Chief Engineer, Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, said, "First we have to set up boundary pillars. Then we will discuss the coming challenges and how to deal with them. The City Corporation will deal with that with the help of information and data provided by us."

Top News

DNCC / Dhaka Canals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

10h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

8h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

11h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

1h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

2h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

4h | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work