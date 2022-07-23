Dhaka North knocks down traffic police boxes on footpath

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Dhaka North knocks down traffic police boxes on footpath

Traffic police officials on duty in the area requested Atiqul not to demolish the structures, but he turned down the request calling it “immoral”

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Saturday demolished two traffic police boxes on the footpath in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar.

The structures – a new single-storey permanent building and an old temporary police box – had been set up in the College Gate area under the Tejgaon Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Department.

Dhaka North's Mayor Atiqul Islam ordered the demolition as the new structure was built occupying most of the 18-foot wide sidewalk in front of the public medical college hospital. The makeshift police box was next to it. And pedestrians using the footpath had to face problems as a result.

Dhaka North Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed conducted the drive while the mayor led the entire eviction process being present on the spot.

Traffic police officials on duty in the area requested Atiqul not to demolish the structures, but he turned down the request calling it "immoral".

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The police officials even declined to talk to this correspondent in this regard.

The mayor said the wide sidewalk has been made here – keeping the hospital into consideration – so patients, pedestrians, students, children and women can move smoothly.

"But I am surprised to see the way police occupied the footpath and built boxes. It is unexpected that police boxes will be set up by completely occupying a sidewalk with their pillars and walls. No structures will be allowed to encroach on footpaths," he added.

The mayor said it will require space to set up traffic police boxes, but that should be done through discussions.

"If necessary, we will ask the government to provide space for police boxes," he added.

Atiqul also mentioned that if the police want to make any establishment on the space belonging to the city corporation, they have to do it with permission from the proper authorities.

Dhaka North arranges free dengue tests

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, for the welfare of city dwellers, free dengue tests have been arranged in 43 health centres run by the Dhaka North City Corporation.

He said this during an anti-dengue awareness campaign in the Lalmatia area of the capital on Saturday morning under the slogan "Let's clean our own homes for ten minutes at 10am every Saturday".

Addressing the city dwellers, the mayor said anyone having symptoms of dengue should go to a health centre near them and take a free dengue test without any delay.

"We have distributed enough dengue test kits to all centres. This time you can also get free tests," he added.

Atiqul said, "Give us information about the source of larvae and dengue patients. We will not penalise you for providing the information but we will arrange for larviciding and fogging your house and surrounding houses."

"But if you don't give information and we go and find larvae then strict action will be taken," he warned.

Top News

DNCC / Mayor Atiqul Islam / Police Box / footpaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

7h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

1h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

3h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

5h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group