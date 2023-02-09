Dhaka North to emphasise raising awareness to eliminate mosquito

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

Dhaka North to emphasise raising awareness to eliminate mosquito

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 08:39 pm
Dhaka North to emphasise raising awareness to eliminate mosquito

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said from now on more importance will be given to raising awareness among the people to get rid of mosquitoes in the city.

"In addition to the various steps taken by the city corporation, the awareness of people at all levels is very important for eliminating mosquitoes. Educational institutions and organisations need to be included in the awareness raising programme in our country, just like it is done in the USA," he said at a meeting on preparing an action plan for mosquito control in Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2 on Thursday.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "There is a textbook titled 'Mosquito Bites are Bad', which is used in every educational institution in the US. Students study the book and colour the pictures in it. We have to provide education on the subject in the form of textbooks and cartoons for our school students as well."

A delegation from Dhaka North visited Florida in January this year at the invitation and funding of the US Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Programme (CLDP). Yesterday's meeting was held for preparing an action plan using the experience of the visit to the US.

Atiqul said, "We spray the same insecticide at the same rate in all areas 365 days a year, but in Miami, Florida the authorities first identify the mosquito species, then they decide to apply the insecticide. So, our job will be to apply insecticide by identifying mosquito species and studying their behavior in the lab.

"As setting up labs is a time-consuming process, we want to start operations in various university labs as soon as possible."

The Dhaka North mayor also said, "Only 20 entomologists are working across the whole country, which is very inadequate. We need to prepare more entomologists. We will also build a strong team of skilled entomologists at DNCC. Actions should be taken only after conducting research on mosquito control."

He also directed the officials concerned to publish a journal containing information on mosquito controlling activities every three months.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation / Mosquito

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

8h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

12h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

12h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

4h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

9h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

10h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times