Dhaka New Market reopens with peace flags at gates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

Dhaka New Market reopens with peace flags at gates

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:09 pm
Picture: Asadulla Lion/TBS
Picture: Asadulla Lion/TBS

Dhaka New Market reopened today morning with white flags hoisted on the gates after the authorities accepted the demands of Dhaka College students.

The decision to reopen the market was taken in consultation with Bangladesh Science and Industry Research Council (BCSIR), Ministry of Home Affairs and Education, New Market Business Owners Association and Dhaka College authorities on Thursday (21 April).  The students demanded compensation and the removal of some police officers over the clashes during their meeting with the shop owners.

Picture: Screengrab
Picture: Screengrab

Traders and shop owners in Dhaka New Market and adjacent markets opened their shops this morning but the police didn't let the hawkers sit on the pavement.

Earlier, New Market Business Owners' Association President Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, while speaking to the press on Wednesday (20 April), said the shops in the New Market area were to reopen from Wednesday.

However, several cocktails exploded in the Dhaka College area after the shops in the New Market started to open. 

Asadulla
Asadulla

"We have spoken to the home minister, he will discuss the issue with all and give us a decision, we are hopeful the market will be opened by today," he said. He also urged Dhaka College students to be considerate of the situation.

Photo: Asadulla Lion/TBS
Photo: Asadulla Lion/TBS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said New Market will be reopened after observing the situation which appears to be under control for now.

"We don't have the skill to reply to the difficult questions you ask", Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Md Helal Uddin said when asked about the tension between the business owners in the New Market area and Dhaka College students.

Photo: Asadulla Lion/TBS
Photo: Asadulla Lion/TBS

"Those who attacked the ambulance weren't traders, they were hooligans from a third party," he said, adding, "Checking footage, if we get any proof that any trader attacked journalists, then we will surely take action against them."

A clash ensued between Dhaka College students and some traders in the capital's New Market area around midnight on Tuesday (April 19). Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night.

Photo: Asadulla Lion/TBS
Photo: Asadulla Lion/TBS

Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time. A number of shops were vandalised and several traders were also physically assaulted in the attack, the students added.

Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities have postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

In response, the traders soon organised and chased out the students from the market's premise.

Meanwhile, contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market.  An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill.  At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.

Following Monday night's incident, a day-long conflict between shopkeepers of the New Market area, students of the adjacent Dhaka College and police left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan, 18, said Bachchu Mia, who is in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Nahid, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died while being treated at DMCH, the police official said.

The students allegedly lit up a portion of the Noorjahan Market on fire.

Police intervened and fired tear shells at the students. The shopkeepers were seen throwing bricks and stones toward the students while standing right next to the police officers. The students at this point backtracked for a while only to come back later.

Dhaka College authorities announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 May. They also asked students to leave their residential hall.

But the students refused to accept the authorities' decision and declared they will continue the fight. On their behalf, Ismail Samrat, the main coordinator of the 7 college movement, announced a protest in Nilkhet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for the damages done to their businesses during the clash.

Top News

Dhaka College / New Market / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

1h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

2h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

4h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

4h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

16h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

16h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

17h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home