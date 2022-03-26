Dhaka, Moscow to boost constructive bilateral cooperation: Putin

Dhaka, Moscow to boost constructive bilateral cooperation: Putin

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Bangladesh and Russia will ensure further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres through joint efforts.

He said the constructive bilateral cooperation undoubtedly meets the interests of their people and goes in line with the promotion of regional stability and security.

President Putin emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. 

He said this in a message sent to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the Independence Day of Bangladesh on Saturday. 

President Putin wished the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh sound health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all citizens of Bangladesh.

