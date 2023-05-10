Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur agree to explore FTA possibility to boost bilateral trade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 08:04 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur agree to explore FTA possibility to boost bilateral trade

Bangladesh urges more proactive role by Malaysia in Rohingya repatriation

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 08:04 pm
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur agree to explore FTA possibility to boost bilateral trade

Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement (FTA) in order to add further substance to the steadily increasing bilateral trade and economic relations.

During the Third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between the countries at the foreign ministry in Dhaka yesterday, the two sides also reiterated their commitment to working in closer collaboration in order to effect an orderly, safe, and ethical migration of Bangladeshi expatriate workers by reducing migration costs, and ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the workers in Malaysia, says a foreign ministry press release.

The Malaysian delegation highly lauded the valuable contribution of Bangladeshi workers to maintaining the vitality of the Malaysian economy.    

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation, while a five-member Malaysian delegation was led by Dato Norman Muhamad, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

Describing Malaysia as an important investor country in Bangladesh, the foreign secretary encouraged a greater flow of foreign direct investments (FDI) from Malaysia, particularly in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh, for mutual benefit.  

Bangladesh sought an expeditious inclusion as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, and called on Malaysia to play a more active role in facilitating a swift repatriation of Rohingya people from Bangladesh to their home country of Myanmar, both bilaterally and within the ASEAN framework, adds the press release.

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum through the regular exchange of high-level visits and agreed to materialize the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Bangladesh at the earliest convenience. 

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current level of engagement and stressed raising it further through adequate follow-up on the existing bilateral instruments and mechanisms. They expressed optimism that the foreign office consultations, held after a hiatus of more than five years, would contribute significantly toward infusing further dynamism into the existing bilateral relations. 

The two sides expressed their commitment to their increased engagement across all areas to further strengthen cooperation. The next foreign office consultations will be held in Malaysia on a mutually convenient date, concludes the press release. 

Top News

Bilateral Consultations / Bangladesh-Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

6h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

7h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

11h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Now | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

33m | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter