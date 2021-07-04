Dhaka kitchen markets heat up amid tough lockdown

The prices of daily essentials – especially vegetables – have gone up in kitchen markets across Dhaka amid the tough lockdown introduced by the government to curb Covid-19 infections.

Despite having no logical reason for suddenly hiking the prices, traders blamed the inclement weather and supply shortage for causing the rates to rise.

However, The Business Standard on a spot visit found that the capitals' kitchen markets have an adequate supply of daily essentials.

The price of vegetables has increased by around Tk5-20 per kg in just a matter of four days.

Dhaka's Karwan Bazar witnessed comparatively fewer customers in the morning due to the rain and lockdown. Majority of the customers wore masks while shopping for essentials, but most of the traders did not.

Responding to a query, the market's vegetable vendor Zakir Hossain said, "Compared to the pre-lockdown period, prices of different vegetables increased by about Tk5 per kg. The price of eggplants however went up from the usual Tk50 to Tk70 after lockdown.

"The supply is low, so we have to sell vegetables at higher prices."

Another vendor named Sohel Sikder said, "If we compare the rates between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown periods, price of four green bananas increased from Tk25 to Tk30, per kg pumpkins from Tk4 to Tk16, per piece arum from Tk5 to Tk35, and per kg cucumber from Tk60 to Tk80."

Besides, the prices of spinach and red spinach have also gone up by more than Tk5 per bundle.

Commenting on the situation, a shopper named Md Maruf said, "Our income has decreased, but the prices of daily essentials continue to go up. The vegetables used to be affordable, but their prices too are getting out of hand."

During the spot visit on Sunday, the correspondent found that the Karwan bazar had no shortage of essential goods, and the market had adequate supply of fish, meat, rice and vegetables.

There were fewer people at the market till 12pm due to the rain, but the number of shoppers increased after 2pm, which in turn caused the health safety and social distancing guidelines to become lax there.

Retail price of onion rises

In the last four days, the retail price of onions increased by Tk10 per kg in shops across Hatirpool, Moghbazar, Ambagan and other areas. Most vendors are selling local onions at Tk52-Tk55 per kg, but the wholesale price is Tk42 per kg.

On the issue, a trader in Moghbazar named Yasir Hossain said, "I paid an additional Tk5 per kg for these onions, and the van rent was high too. So I have increased the prices."

The price of Chinese garlic has also increased by Tk10. A Karwan Bazar vendor named Abul Kalam said, "The price of garlic has gone up from Tk115 to Tk125."

Broiler chicken price decreases

The price of broiler chicken has gone down by Tk10 compared to the last three days. Per kg of broiler chicken is now being sold for Tk135-Tk140, compared to Tk145-Tk150 a few days ago.

Traders said their sales to hotel owners have gone down significantly amid the lockdown measures. A wholesaler in Karwan Bazar named Md Polash said their sales have decreased by more than 50%.

Traders also mentioned that the sale of beef has come down to one-third of the usual demand. A meat vendor at Karwan Bazar named Mohammad Ali said, "I used to sell 300-350 kgs of beef daily, but now I am barely selling 100 kgs per day.

"The number of people visiting markets has decreased amid the lockdown, and customers have less spending money too."

Beef is being sold at Tk580-Tk600 in different markets around Dhaka.